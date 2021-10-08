Patrons still receive service at flooded riverside restaurant in Thailand

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

An internet meme shows a dog with a cup of coffee in a restaurant. The restaurant is burning, but the dog says, this is fine. This is now happening, except with people in a flood. Flooding hit a riverside restaurant in Nonthaburi, Thailand, and customers went to the cafe anyway. AP images show people sitting in water just below knee deep, enjoying their meals. The owner calls it hot-pot surfing as customers dodge waves from boats.

