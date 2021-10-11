© 2021 KUNR
It was the NFL game that no team seemed to be able to win

Published October 11, 2021 at 3:28 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. It was the game no one seemed to be able to win. Yesterday, the Packers and Bengals kept missing game-winning field goals - five in all. The Packers' Mason Crosby.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: It is no good - wide to the left - his third straight miss.

MARTINEZ: Then the Bengals' Evan McPherson.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #2: That is no good, my friend, no good.

MARTINEZ: Finally, just two minutes before the game would end in a tie...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: Crosby's kick, this time, is good. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.