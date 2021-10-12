© 2021 KUNR
Prince Charles' Aston Martin runs on a unique power source

Published October 12, 2021 at 3:07 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. OK, so you know that most cars run on gas, and of course, you've at least heard of cars that run on electricity. Well, back in 2008, Prince Charles asked engineers to convert his Aston Martin to run on something a little more environmentally friendly, and they came up with an alternative way to power a car that's fit for royalty - wine and cheese. And I wonder what wine and cheese pairing gets the best gas mileage. My guess? Chardonnay and gorgonzola. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.