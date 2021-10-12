© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

The hit Netflix series 'Squid Game' inspires Halloween costumes

Published October 12, 2021 at 2:45 AM PDT

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The hit Netflix series "Squid Game" has already given people great ideas for Halloween costumes - the numbered tracksuits, the black masks with geometric shapes on them. Online retailers are getting slammed with requests, but even if you pay for expedited shipping, some shops still may not be able to guarantee a delivery by Halloween. So if you're wanting to place that order, maybe consider this a red light. It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.