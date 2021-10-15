© 2021 KUNR
The World Wide Fund for Nature needs people to look at walruses

Published October 15, 2021 at 4:18 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Scientists want volunteers for a task that resembles the game Where's Waldo? - except it's Where's Walrus? The World Wide Fund for Nature wants people to identify and count walruses. The group is obtaining satellite images from Arctic regions. They will distribute the images to walrus detectives, who can be as young as 10 with parental permission. The five-year project is meant to track how the walruses are affected by climate change. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.