© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

A squash grown by an Ohio husband-and-wife team captures world record

Published October 18, 2021 at 2:59 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Donna and Todd Skinner, who grew a squash that stands about chest high. A photo makes it look like a giant greenish pumpkin. Think of the face you could carve. That squash weighs 2,164 pounds - more than a ton, the same as an old Volkswagen Beetle or the Liberty Bell - and a world record. Our editor Andrea wrote this dad joked - mom joke? - so I must say it. It squashed the competition. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.