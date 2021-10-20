© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Black women's group makes history climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

Published October 20, 2021 at 2:51 AM PDT

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. Diana Kinard and Dawn Frazier met while running a marathon in 2019. They both learned that they had another ambitious goal - climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. So they started a group with other Black women called Shades of Favor. In August, they did it and became the first group of Black American women to ascend the almost 20,000-foot peak. The group already has another goal - a trip to Machu Picchu.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.