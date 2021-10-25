© 2021 KUNR
Ryan Hackett is a big fan of the Megafobia roller coaster in Wales

Published October 25, 2021 at 3:05 AM PDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. When the roller coaster Megafobia opened in Wales back in 1996, Ryan Hackett was one of the first people to ride it. He then rode it again and again and again - 21 times that day. He's now been riding the roller coaster for 25 years. And although the pandemic slowed his progress, he recently hit 6,000 rides. No stopping to celebrate - his next goal is 10,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.