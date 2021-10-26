© 2021 KUNR
NPR News

Booster shots are here. Take our quiz to see if you need one

By Alyson Hurt,
Carmel WrothPien HuangRina Torchinsky
Published October 26, 2021 at 11:58 AM PDT

Updated Nov. 12, 2021

Scientists and federal health agencies debated COVID-19 boosters for weeks, and are now recommending them for all three approved vaccines, for some — but not all — Americans.

Feeling a little lost in all the details about who is currently supposed to get a booster? Take our quiz to understand what federal health officials advise in your situation, based on the current scientific evidence. Note: Some states, including California and Colorado, are now offering boosters to all adults.

Loading...

To learn more about the debate around boosters and the evidence that vaccine immunity is waning for certain groups of people, read our booster FAQ.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Alyson Hurt
Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
Rina Torchinsky