Michael Jordan's shoes from his rookie season sell for a record $1.47 million

Good morning. I'm Noel King. We all have old shoes lying around the house. But are they worth anything? If you're Michael Jordan, they are. A pair of his sneakers sold at an auction house this weekend for nearly a million-and-a-half dollars. Jordan wore those shoes during his fifth-ever NBA game - so just a random game - a million-and-a-half bucks. Unrelatedly, I'm auctioning off the slippers I've been wearing to host this show. Place your bids. It's MORNING EDITION.