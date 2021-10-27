© 2021 KUNR
Ahead of Halloween, a survey shows more Americans believe in ghosts

Published October 27, 2021 at 3:48 AM PDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A recent survey from the analytics company YouGov says that 2 in 5 Americans believe ghosts exist. And the findings get spookier from there. One in five Americans thinks they have actually seen a ghost. I am absolutely one of them. Ask me anything. It's an experience so common we might have to change the name of these encounters. Instead of paranormal activity, maybe it should just be called kind-of-normal activity. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.