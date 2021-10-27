© 2021 KUNR
Tokyo's city government announced it will stop using floppy disks

Published October 27, 2021 at 2:45 AM PDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Remember floppy disks? Tokyo's city government just announced it's going to stop using them. It's become too expensive to maintain the machines that read the old floppies. Even Sony, who used to make the disks, stopped manufacturing them a decade ago. Wondering what a floppy is? Those plastic 3-1/2-inch squares we used to manually insert into PCs to save things. Still no? OK, it's the real-life version of the save icon in the upper left-hand corner.

