Italian villa with the world's only Caravaggio ceiling mural is up for sale

It's known as one of the wonders of the world by one of the greatest painters in history - a ceiling mural in a villa in Rome by the artist Caravaggio. The villa has been put up for auction. And it can be yours for a starting bid of $547 million. As for maintenance fees, yes, absolutely - the buyer will also have to spend 13 million bucks in restoration expenses.

