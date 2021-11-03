© 2021 KUNR
Astronauts taste test chile peppers grown in space

Published November 3, 2021 at 3:12 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Variety is the spice of life. And if you're living on the International Space Station, your menu includes neither too much variety nor much spice. How much Tang can you drink? But astronaut Megan McArthur says she's had the best tacos yet. She's spiced her tacos with red and green peppers grown in space. A picture shows her holding a truly tasty-looking taco - well, not holding the taco. It floats in front of her.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.