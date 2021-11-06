Fresh Air Weekend: Paul McCartney; Filmmaker Edgar Wright

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Paul McCartney knew he'd never top The Beatles — and that's just fine with him: The forthcoming documentary Get Back revisits The Beatles' final days together. McCartney says he took the band's breakup hard: "It was quite difficult, because I didn't know what to do at all."

Dexter returns, this time hunting for 'New Blood' in upstate New York: Eight years after its conclusion, Showtime revives its serial killer drama. The show once again centers on a twisted father-son relationship, but now Michael C. Hall's character is the dad.

Edgar Wright tells a different kind of ghost story in 'Last Night in Soho': Wright's new movie centers on a young woman who is transported in her dreams into the swinging '60s of London: "The film is sort of about having nostalgia for a decade that you never lived in."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Paul McCartney knew he'd never top The Beatles — and that's just fine with him

Edgar Wright tells a different kind of ghost story in 'Last Night in Soho'

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.