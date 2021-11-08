© 2021 KUNR
A family in Peru bought a dog as a pet. The problem? It wasn't a pooch

Published November 8, 2021 at 2:44 AM PST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A family in Lima, Peru, bought what they thought was a dog. It was so cute with a bushy tail and big ears and thin legs. They named him Run Run. But eventually, the animal ran afoul of its neighbors when it started chasing their chickens and ducks. This was not a dog but an Andean fox. So what does the fox say? We may never know because Run Run has disappeared and is now presumed to be on the run. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.