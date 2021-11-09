© 2021 KUNR
Passengers arriving at London's Heathrow Airport got a fishy surprise

Published November 9, 2021 at 3:40 AM PST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Passengers arriving at London's Heathrow Airport got a surprise. They expected baggage to appear on the carousel, but instead, they received nearly 100 boxes neatly wrapped in blue. British Airways has not said how the luggage was swapped for a cargo of frozen fish, but they promise to swap it back for the proper bags, which is good because remember what happened in the movie "Airplane!" to the people who ate the fish. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.