The government in Portugal passes a law to help remote workers

Published November 11, 2021 at 2:50 AM PST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. For a lot of employees in America, working from home can feel like never logging off. Well, in Portugal, the government just passed a new law to help remote workers out. They ban bosses from texting employees after they sign off. If a boss does contact employees outside work hours, they could face financial penalties, like having to pay for their gas or electricity bills. Now that's a healthy work-life balance. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.