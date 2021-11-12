© 2021 KUNR
Rhode Island man reminds us that it's never to late to fulfill a dream

Published November 12, 2021 at 3:20 AM PST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's never too late to fulfill a dream. Manfred Steiner always dreamed of being a physicist as a kid, but after World War II, his parents convinced him that being a doctor was a more appropriate calling. He spent his career as a hematologist, and when he left medicine, he didn't go live on the golf course, though. He enrolled in a Ph.D. program. Now he's done it. He's defended his dissertation. It happened this past September, just in time for his 90th birthday. His advice - YOLO. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.