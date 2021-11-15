© 2021 KUNR
American journalist Danny Fenster freed from prison in Myanmar

Published November 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM PST

Danny Fenster is coming home. The 37-year-old American journalist has been imprisoned in Myanmar since May.

Last week, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with more expected to follow.

But former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson helped negotiate this surprise release from the authoritarian military regime that seized power in early 2021.

NPR’s Michael Sullivan shares the latest.

