Published November 15, 2021 at 2:47 AM PST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Did you know your pet cat may be tracking your every move? Studies show that cats can mentally map out their own locations alongside the whereabouts of their owners. Yes, cats can navigate the invisible all within their minds, which is a critical component to their enhanced survival skills, allowing them to be better hunters and, in this case, mind readers. So when you catch your cat just staring at you, know that they're studying every move you make. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.