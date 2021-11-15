What to expect during Thanksgiving travel this year

Thanksgiving this year could see the return of many Americans traveling to be with their families after being apart during the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines have given people a little more freedom to be together.

But are the airlines geared up for the surge in demand during this period? Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan is here to give us all the details.

Preparing for difficult pandemic conversations at Thanksgiving dinner? Ask an expert your questions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.