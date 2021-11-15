© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

White House officials blame rising inflation on the pandemic — but how long will it last?

Published November 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM PST

In a CBS interview on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the cause of inflation is the pandemic and continuing to fight COVID-19 will help the economy return to normal. But as consumer prices have risen over the past year, economists keep saying that high inflation is only transitory.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer for The Atlantic, about the causes of rising inflation and how long it’s expected to last.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.