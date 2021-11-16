© 2021 KUNR
Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to pass anti-mandate restrictions during special session this week

Published November 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM PST

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared last week that no one in Florida should lose their job because of vaccine mandates. He’s called a special legislative session this week to enact worker protections.

Miami Herald state government reporter Ana Ceballos joins Here & Now host Jane Clayson to discuss what might pass and what might run afoul of federal vaccine rules.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

