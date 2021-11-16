© 2021 KUNR
How the Spanish vaguero gave way to the American cowboy

Published November 16, 2021 at 10:52 AM PST

The American cowboy hat, lasso and pointy boots all trace back to the Spanish vaquero.

The Spanish and Mexican vaqueros taught American cattle workers how to manage livestock. The traditions are still alive and well in the American West.

Melodie Edwards of Wyoming Public Radio’s “The Modern West” podcast looks back at how the vaquero history merged with the American cowboy.

