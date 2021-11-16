© 2021 KUNR
Philly organizations experiment with ways to present art to people who are visually impaired

Published November 16, 2021 at 9:45 AM PST

A Philadelphia museum is testing new ways for people with visual impairments to experience paintings, such as offering printed graphics with textures they can touch.

As WHYY’s Peter Crimmins reports, it’s not the only cultural organization that is experimenting with presenting art to people who are visually impaired.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

