© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Tambourine used by British pop group Oasis sells for nearly $5,000

Published November 16, 2021 at 3:19 AM PST

(SOUNDBITE OF OASIS SONG, "WONDERWALL")

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Turns out some things are worth saving. That includes a tambourine used by the British pop group Oasis on their hit album "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?" After the recording session, the instrument was so battered it was thrown away, but the engineer in charge of the album said, (singing) maybe I'm going to be the one that saves it. He just sold the tambourine for nearly 5,000 bucks. You know, someone needs to be my wonderwall from ever singing again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.