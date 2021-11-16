Tambourine used by British pop group Oasis sells for nearly $5,000

(SOUNDBITE OF OASIS SONG, "WONDERWALL")

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Turns out some things are worth saving. That includes a tambourine used by the British pop group Oasis on their hit album "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?" After the recording session, the instrument was so battered it was thrown away, but the engineer in charge of the album said, (singing) maybe I'm going to be the one that saves it. He just sold the tambourine for nearly 5,000 bucks. You know, someone needs to be my wonderwall from ever singing again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.