© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Teenage barber uses a school suspension to grow his business

Published November 16, 2021 at 2:51 AM PST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Sixteen-year-old Cameron Tucker has a gift for cutting hair. This summer, his uncle taught him the basics, and before long, Cameron had a business working on his classmates. Then one day he got suspended for giving a haircut in a school bathroom. That news went viral, and Cameron used his suspension to grow his business. Some of his clients now include Big Sean, Jalen Rose and Reggie Bush. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.