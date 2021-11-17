© 2021 KUNR
Assistant Speaker Clark makes the case for Biden's 'Build Back Better' ahead of House vote

Published November 17, 2021 at 10:11 AM PST

As President Biden touts the passage of his bipartisan infrastructure package, the next big hurdle in his agenda is his “Build Back Better” Act.

The social spending plan aims to boost payments for things like clean energy, health care, child care and universal pre-K for families. A vote in the House could come as soon as this week.

But the bill is facing significant pushback because critics are concerned about the price tag.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark.

