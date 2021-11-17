Confusion surrounds COVID-19 boosters as FDA plans to recommend shot for all adults

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve COVID-19 booster shots for all adults six months out from their final dose — which would mean about 10 million people eligible for the shots.

Federal guidelines currently recommend the shots for over-65-year-olds, the immuno-compromised and those at high risk of exposure. Still, at least seven states are already formally or informally endorsing the shots for all adults. These include Arkansas, California, Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and West Virginia.

The result is confusion among Americans who are asking, do I really need one? Why are some states saying yes and others saying no?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to emergency room doctor and George Washington University professor of public health Leana Wen.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.