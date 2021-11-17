© 2021 KUNR
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on the risks of lasting inflation

Published November 17, 2021 at 9:06 AM PST
Larry Summers in the WBUR studios. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)
Inflation has reached a 30-year high. The prices of food, gas, appliances and vehicles are climbing.

Economist Larry Summers has been sounding the alarm about inflation and an overheating economy for months now.

He talks to Scott Tong about what it means for families, and why the infrastructure and spending bills aren’t likely to increase inflation.

