LaVar Burton will host his on TV game show based on 'Trivial Pursuit'

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. LeVar Burton's fans were disappointed when he didn't get the job hosting "Jeopardy!" But he's moved on. Soon he'll be hosting his very own TV game show based on the old board game Trivial Pursuit. He'll post questions about history, entertainment, science and sports. So a show where players answer random questions that test a person's general knowledge about a wide range of subjects - not "Jeopardy!" but not far off. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.