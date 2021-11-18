© 2021 KUNR
Apple to launch self-service program that will let iPhone users to repair their phones at home

Published November 18, 2021 at 10:33 AM PST

Starting early next year, Apple is set to launch its self-service repair program that allows iPhone users to repair their broken phones at home using Apple parts. This comes as the Biden administration and the Federal Communications Commission have encouraged the right of independent repair.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

