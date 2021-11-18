© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Countries demand that their historical artifacts in museums, private collections be returned

Published November 18, 2021 at 9:20 AM PST

Some countries are asking that artifacts placed in museums or private collections be returned. They say these are looted treasures — or sacred stolen objects. Leading this call are Benin, Cambodia and Thailand.

We speak with Tom Mashberg, investigative journalist and a contributor to The New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.