© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Drug overdose deaths hit record high during pandemic, CDC report shows

Published November 18, 2021 at 10:06 AM PST

A new report from researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than 100,000 people died in the U.S. from drug overdoses between April 2020 and April 2021.

As the country is still wrapped in another public health crisis, experts are fighting for stronger policy.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Dr. Andrew Kolodny, the medical director of opioid policy research at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.