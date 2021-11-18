© 2021 KUNR
New Delhi schools shut down due to dangerous levels of pollution

Published November 18, 2021 at 9:33 AM PST

Schools and colleges in the Indian capital New Delhi have been shut down indefinitely. This time not because of the pandemic but for high levels of pollution blanketing the city.

Air pollution in New Delhi is at least four times the safe levels, according to World Health Organization guidelines. The toxic haze can be seen and felt during the winter months, and the country’s highest court has been pushing for the government to take more action.

NPR’s Lauren Frayer talks with host Jane Clayson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.