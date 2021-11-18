© 2021 KUNR
'Portraits of Valor' was veteran Charles Waterhouse's 'final gift to the Marines and to the country'

Published November 18, 2021 at 9:40 AM PST

Charles Waterhouse survived the bloody fight on Iwo Jima during World War II. After the war, he made it his mission to honor his fellow Marines.

Before he died at the age of 89, he painted portraits of more than 300 Marines who had received the Medal of Honor. His daughter Jane Waterhouse published those paintings in a book earlier this year called “Valor in Action: The Medal of Honor Paintings of Colonel Charles Waterhouse.”

We revisit the conversation with Jane Waterhouse.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.