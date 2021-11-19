© 2021 KUNR
14 books and an Amazon show later, how the 'Wheel of Time' series continues to turn today

Published November 19, 2021 at 10:52 AM PST
Moiraine Damodred played by actress Rosamund Pike. (Jan Thijs/2021 Amazon Content Services LLC and Sony Pictures Television Inc.)
The “Wheel of Time” series — a fantasy epic stretching across 14 books, the story of a commoner told they’re the savior of humanity — is now an Amazon show, premiering on Friday.

Here & Now‘s Alexander Tuerk brings us the story of the late author, Robert Jordan, and how the series continues to inspire.

