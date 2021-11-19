© 2021 KUNR
A jury will soon weigh in on Travis McMichael's testimony over the death of Ahmaud Arbery

Published November 19, 2021 at 9:52 AM PST

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder now that the defense has rested its case.

Three white men — Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan — are accused of chasing down the 25-year-old Black man in their trucks last year while Arbery was jogging in a neighborhood in Georgia and killing him.

Travis McMichael testified in his own defense this week. During cross-examination, Travis McMichael revealed that Arbery didn’t say a word to him before he pulled out his shotgun and that Arbery was unarmed.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with WABE’s Lisa Hagen for more on the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.