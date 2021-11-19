© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Elmo and friends should avoid 2022's Conservative Political Action Conference

Published November 19, 2021 at 3:46 AM PST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Sorry, Elmo, you and your friends are not welcome at next year's Conservative Political Action Conference. Republicans banned the Muppets - who, you may recall, are both fictional and puppets - from attending on Twitter on Wednesday because Big Bird's Twitter account shared that he got the COVID vaccine. Texas Senator Ted Cruz called it propaganda. My guess is that the Muppets are OK with this ban. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.