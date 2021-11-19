© 2021 KUNR
Resettlement agencies scramble to help influx of Afghan evacuees in the U.S.

Published November 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM PST

After more than 64,000 Afghan evacuees were flown out of Kabul in August, the U.S. moved them to eight military bases across the country.

The sudden influx means resettlement agencies are rushing to secure a range of services for evacuees as they begin a new chapter.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with advocate Krish O’Mara Vignarajah about refugee settlement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

