© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

The used car market is in chaos. Here's what to do about your lease

Published November 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM PST

The adage goes like this — when a car rolls off the lot, it starts losing value immediately. But with the used car market suffering from supply chain issues, what should lease-holders do with a car that’s worth more than it was before?

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Autotrader, about consumers’ options.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.