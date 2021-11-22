Spotify removes button that reshuffled songs on an album's track list

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CRY YOUR HEART OUT")

ADELE: (Singing) Cry your heart out.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Adele's new album, "30," is a hit in the U.K. and the U.S. Rumor has it, the album also marks a change in music streaming. When listening to albums on Spotify, there used to be a shuffle button to mix up the order easily. Adele wanted that change. She said all I ask is for the app to play songs in the order chosen by the artist. Someone like you can still listen on shuffle. You just have to tweak the setting manually. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.