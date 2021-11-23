A look at Biden's messaging on his Build Back Better plan

Democrats hope to pass President Biden’s Build Back Better Act by Christmas but it’s uncertain how it will change and if it will pass as Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema hold out.

Biden should strengthen his messaging to push his landmark legislation past the finish line, says Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

