© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

An outage leaves Tesla drivers unable to unlock or start their vehicles

Published November 23, 2021 at 3:06 AM PST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You know that frustrating feeling of getting locked out of your car? Well, a number of Tesla owners were locked out of their cars this past weekend, and one driver was stranded an hour away from his home. But it wasn't because he left his keys inside. An outage took down the carmaker's phone app, which drivers can use as a car key. Now, apparently there is another way to unlock a Tesla. But why carry that when there's an app for that? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.