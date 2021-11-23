© 2021 KUNR
Biden taps emergency oil reserves as Thanksgiving travel looms

Published November 23, 2021 at 9:06 AM PST

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 32 million barrels of oil will be released from the strategic petroleum reserve over the coming months in an effort to curb prices at the pump.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Vijay Vaitheeswaran, global energy and climate innovation editor for The Economist, about the announcement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.