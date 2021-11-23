© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Despite the holiday crunch, Beanie Babies should be in the hands of customers

Published November 23, 2021 at 2:47 AM PST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Supply chain issues even affect Beanie Babies. Ty Warner, owner of the Beanie Baby brand, had trouble getting his miniature stuffed animals out of Chinese factories so he found a holiday workaround. He booked 150 flights to airlift his product straight to his Illinois warehouse. I have so many questions like, do the Beanie Babies fly first class? And what do the flight attendants make of all this? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.