© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Next generation of COVID-19 vaccines may not be shots

Published November 23, 2021 at 10:45 AM PST
A researcher manipulates proteins in a laboratory of the Tours University. The University of Tours and the French National Research Institute For Agriculture, Food And Environment (INRAE) announced on Sept. 9, 2021, the design of a nasal spray vaccine candidate against COVID-19. (Guillaume SouvantT/AFP via Getty Images)
A researcher manipulates proteins in a laboratory of the Tours University. The University of Tours and the French National Research Institute For Agriculture, Food And Environment (INRAE) announced on Sept. 9, 2021, the design of a nasal spray vaccine candidate against COVID-19. (Guillaume SouvantT/AFP via Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 74% of Americans 5 years and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But much of the rest of the world remains unvaccinated.

That may change, with dozens of new vaccines under development. Many of those new vaccines may come in pill or nasal spray form. Brett Dahlberg of IEEE Spectrum takes a look at some of these second-generation vaccines.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.