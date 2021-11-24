© 2021 KUNR
COVID-19 antiviral drugs could save lives — but will Americans be able to access them?

Published November 24, 2021 at 9:52 AM PST
New York's Tenement Museum. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
There’s an emerging new tool in the kit to fight COVID-19: anti-viral pills with great promise to make cases milder, avoiding hospitalizations and deaths.

The two antivirals — from Merck and Pfizer — are pending authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. If authorized for emergency use, the pills should largely be free to patients. But will it be easy to access them?

Lev Facher, Washington correspondent at STAT, explains.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

