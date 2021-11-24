© 2021 KUNR
Ohio federal jury finds that big retail pharmacies perpetuated the opioid crisis

Published November 24, 2021 at 10:11 AM PST

A federal jury in Cleveland, Ohio, found that CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies contributed to the opioid crisis, the first decision of its kind.

Other cases in the U.S. hinge on a similar legal strategy against the pharmacies.

Host Robin Young speaks with Brian Mann, NPR’s addiction correspondent, about the case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.